I keep writing about the Canadian equity market and in broad terms, it keeps doing nothing. The S&P/TSX composite eased higher by 0.32 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and it stands an irrelevant 0.34 per cent higher year to date. According to Relative Strength index (RSI) , my preferred short-term technical indicator, the benchmark is in the neutral range with a reading of 46.9 that is roughly half way between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.