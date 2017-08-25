I keep writing about the Canadian equity market and in broad terms, it keeps doing nothing. The S&P/TSX composite eased higher by 0.32 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and it stands an irrelevant 0.34 per cent higher year to date. According to Relative Strength index (RSI) , my preferred short-term technical indicator, the benchmark is in the neutral range with a reading of 46.9 that is roughly half way between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|ITP-T
|INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC
|8.000359
|19.41
|23.63355
|-3.19202
|-21.6778
|16.22479
|14.52854
|CGX-T
|CINEPLEX INC
|8.218277
|35.53
|50.65695
|-15.0813
|-29.3322
|30.23143
|23.92593
|BEI.U-T
|BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST
|18.66805
|40.4
|46.79055
|-3.51086
|-14.6
|23.55835
|#N/A N/A
|CLS-T
|CELESTICA INC
|21.76591
|14.21
|17.43
|-2.93716
|-10.6851
|10.30021
|8.689842
|DII.B-T
|DOREL INDUSTRIES-CL B
|21.84134
|28.71
|34.85085
|-5.18494
|-23.1795
|12.31992
|8.778514
|RRX-T
|RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION INC
|26.25091
|6.47
|8.8516
|0.154796
|-38.7311
|25.39765
|21.56667
|ZZZ-T
|SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING
|26.81609
|33.59
|33.6766
|-1.40886
|18.37267
|23.70698
|20.06571
|CAE-T
|CAE INC
|27.25553
|20.1
|20.40405
|-4.05728
|7.844455
|20.20358
|18.3227
|PXT-T
|PAREX RESOURCES INC
|27.39066
|12.73
|15.98675
|-3.48749
|-24.6746
|23.50505
|#N/A N/A
|PLI-T
|PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC
|28.29128
|1.16
|2.03745
|-0.8547
|-47.9821
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|SES-T
|SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC
|29.11715
|7.44
|9.6756
|-3.62694
|-35.4968
|#N/A N/A
|72.94118
|L-T
|LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD
|29.28423
|67.02
|71.21535
|-1.77342
|-4.70784
|20.65641
|14.93316
|EFX-T
|ENERFLEX LTD
|29.4702
|15.5
|17.885
|0.485689
|-7.75306
|15.93753
|11.62791
|SW-T
|SIERRA WIRELESS INC
|29.80336
|27.32
|31.3135
|-1.54955
|29.97145
|64.98204
|22.91948
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|GC-T
|GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP
|80.13367
|32.09
|24.7168
|0.187325
|28.46277
|21.93225
|#N/A N/A
|KL-T
|KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD
|78.07502
|14.86
|9.888987
|2.837368
|111.8544
|24.18267
|11.60123
|IFC-T
|INTACT FINANCIAL CORP
|77.82011
|102.1
|94.95455
|2.613064
|7.700327
|21.90368
|14.64639
|QBR.B-T
|QUEBECOR INC -CL B
|76.97447
|47.78
|40.41115
|1.841549
|28.48884
|16.26022
|16.10924
|DRG.U-T
|DREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INV
|75.49837
|11.15
|9.9484
|1.363633
|23.55931
|22.51188
|#N/A N/A
|TECK.B-T
|TECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B
|74.75982
|30.57
|28.06065
|4.512819
|14.25724
|7.756157
|9.701682
|FFH-T
|FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD
|74.60559
|636.62
|608.6108
|6.948224
|0.277383
|#N/A N/A
|12.96748
|BEP.U-T
|BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER
|73.64067
|44.13
|40.5436
|0.822484
|14.11201
|#N/A N/A
|76.95369
|IMG-T
|IAMGOLD CORP
|72.36415
|7.74
|5.8451
|7.64951
|49.13294
|33.9694
|108.4494
|HBM-T
|HUDBAY MINERALS INC
|70.89743
|11.13
|8.74065
|13.22482
|45.07443
|210.5665
|14.98999
Source: Scott Barlow; Bloomberg
