The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

I keep writing about the Canadian equity market and in broad terms, it keeps doing nothing. The S&P/TSX composite eased higher by 0.32 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and it stands an irrelevant 0.34 per cent higher year to date. According to Relative Strength index (RSI) , my preferred short-term technical indicator, the benchmark is in the neutral range with a reading of 46.9 that is roughly half way between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC8.00035919.4123.63355-3.19202-21.677816.2247914.52854
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC8.21827735.5350.65695-15.0813-29.332230.2314323.92593
BEI.U-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST18.6680540.446.79055-3.51086-14.623.55835#N/A N/A
CLS-TCELESTICA INC21.7659114.2117.43-2.93716-10.685110.300218.689842
DII.B-TDOREL INDUSTRIES-CL B21.8413428.7134.85085-5.18494-23.179512.319928.778514
RRX-TRAGING RIVER EXPLORATION INC26.250916.478.85160.154796-38.731125.3976521.56667
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING26.8160933.5933.6766-1.4088618.3726723.7069820.06571
CAE-TCAE INC27.2555320.120.40405-4.057287.84445520.2035818.3227
PXT-TPAREX RESOURCES INC27.3906612.7315.98675-3.48749-24.674623.50505#N/A N/A
PLI-TPROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC28.291281.162.03745-0.8547-47.9821#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC29.117157.449.6756-3.62694-35.4968#N/A N/A72.94118
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD29.2842367.0271.21535-1.77342-4.7078420.6564114.93316
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD29.470215.517.8850.485689-7.7530615.9375311.62791
SW-TSIERRA WIRELESS INC29.8033627.3231.3135-1.5495529.9714564.9820422.91948
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP80.1336732.0924.71680.18732528.4627721.93225#N/A N/A
KL-TKIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD78.0750214.869.8889872.837368111.854424.1826711.60123
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP77.82011102.194.954552.6130647.70032721.9036814.64639
QBR.B-TQUEBECOR INC -CL B76.9744747.7840.411151.84154928.4888416.2602216.10924
DRG.U-TDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INV75.4983711.159.94841.36363323.5593122.51188#N/A N/A
TECK.B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B74.7598230.5728.060654.51281914.257247.7561579.701682
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD74.60559636.62608.61086.9482240.277383#N/A N/A12.96748
BEP.U-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER73.6406744.1340.54360.82248414.11201#N/A N/A76.95369
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP72.364157.745.84517.6495149.1329433.9694108.4494
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC70.8974311.138.7406513.2248245.07443210.566514.98999

Source: Scott Barlow; Bloomberg

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

