The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 0.85 per cent for the week ending with Thursday's close ,and the benchmark's multi-week streak of being technically overbought and frothy has reached an end.

The index's current Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 53 is in a neutral range, roughly equidistant from the sell signal of 70 and the RSI oversold buy signal of 30.

There are 19 index members trading at oversold, technically attractive levels according to RSI this week. Energy and precious metals names dominate the list which includes Enbridge Inc., Just Energy Group Inc., Centerra Gold Inc. and Barrick Gold Corp.

I picked Onex Corp as the focus this week, primarily because I was surprised that the cash-heavy, usually stodgily (if positively) performing stock was so deeply oversold.

Onex's two-year history confirms that the stock is rarely oversold. There were two periods, in February 2016 and January 2017, when Onex was right on the border of the RSI buy signal of 30, but the stock recovered before reaching officially oversold territory.

Onex did hit oversold RSI levels in August of this year, but a marginal rally after that was followed by further declines. Fundamental analysis might tell a different, more optimistic story, but this is a case, unfortunately, where RSI isn't much help – there isn't enough precedents to determine whether the buy signal is reliable. The current price is well below the 200-day moving average trend line, indicating the possibility of continued weakness.

There are 14 overbought, technically vulnerable S&P/TSX Composite constituents this week, a big decline from recent weeks. Online gaming provider Stars Group Inc is the most overbought stock in the index followed by Dollarama Inc., Colliers International Group, BCE Inc. and Bank of Nova Scotia.