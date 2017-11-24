 Skip to main content

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 0.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday's close.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that the benchmark is in the higher range of technically neutral territory. The RSI level of 63 is closer to the sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

This list of oversold technically attractive stocks by RSI is minuscule this week at six members. Just Energy Group Inc is the most oversold index member with Cascades Inc., Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., Bonavista Energy Corp. and Winpak Ltd. following behind.

I chose food packaging company Winpak for the focus chart this week, primarily because RSI buy signals have been reasonably effective in uncovering profitable buying opportunities over the past 24 months.

An RSI buy signal in early February 2016 was followed by a 24-per-cent jump in the stock price to April 4, 2016 although much of this rally was retraced in the following three weeks.

The next buy signal was August of 2016 which, while marking a stabilization of the stock price after a significant slide, was not immediately followed by a recovery. The stock moved sideways until Oct. 5, and then the price moved higher by 42 per cent to June of 2017.

Buy signals were much less helpful after the stock peaked at that point.

Winpak was consistently oversold during July and August without any sustained upward price moves. It wasn't until September 2017 that a buy signal was followed by a rally. Again, however, the price immediately slid again, retracing most of the positive move.

The stock is well below its 200-day moving average trend line and although it's moved sideways in the past few days instead of falling further, move evidence of price stabilization seems to be required before the current buy signal represents a compelling entry point for investors.

This is just the technical view. Fundamental research could very uncover a strong case for buying Winpak at this point - investors should always complete fundamental research before making any market decisions.

There are 16 overbought, technically vulnerable S&P/TSX Composite Index constituents according to RSI this week. Dollarama Inc. is the most overbought stock in the benchmark, followed by Cott Corp., Martinrea International Inc. and Northview Apartment REIT.

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
JE-TJUST ENERGY GROUP INC15.931145.627.30415-2.26087-19.3862417.469094588.338278932
CAS-TCASCADES INC24.6687412.2515.18135-2.0740382.43491913.42873398#N/A N/A
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP25.4035315.2823.11585-8.062575-51.7808515.1367905612.66998342
AAV-TADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD28.049686.258.114675-5.159332-31.469324.8271040522.64492754
BNP-TBONAVISTA ENERGY CORP28.43412.333.01885-4.115226-51.0810643.050088217.78625954
WPK-TWINPAK LTD29.4713547.553.70195-1.1034774.75409722.3750108322.71505763
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC86.11726160.14123.57045.70994863.3702238.7853457133.60050357
BCB-TCOTT CORPORATION75.8823222.0618.05634.798147.08017#N/A N/A67.78782171
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC75.4457214.9710.872155.57122775.76388.4884205747.256422685
NVU.UN-TNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REAL EST74.4782625.4522.14021.834.9464514.27958287#N/A N/A
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP73.7842778.2967.26131.41191758.33332.8011527120.372967
TSGI-TSTARS GROUP INC/THE73.7502728.2623.24-0.141342848.658617.084576179.707844494
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE73.3710939.3232.855552.82426837.3384683.1359711633.25957507
NWC-TNORTH WEST CO INC/THE72.7598832.6731.09872.06185622.4220921.6302740218.61538462
CFP-TCANFOR CORP71.8961926.8320.731052.20952475.7039911.9164524413.65394402
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING71.8624846.0836.53632.01461163.1870716.8260424719.2481203
BBU.UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT.UNNIT71.7351639.9235.82243.95833324.59864#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS71.6815115.8113.28914.77137226.2779636.19439321.71703297
VRX-TVALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTE71.3546420.9617.4426514.660837.652799#N/A N/A8.490400728
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC70.7255216.1516.342857.024519-47.9701519.989552979.746529873
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP70.65344108.4197.836051.95617415.0894919.6783831816.07979828
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC70.2876619.6116.55690.153217631.5182631.1820734325.66753927

