The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite was almost completely flat for the trading week ending with Thursday's close – it nudged higher by a marginal 0.06 per cent.

According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark remains in the higher range of technically neutral territory with a level of 58.2 that is closer to the sell signal of 70 than the buy signal of 30.

There are seven index member stocks trading with oversold, technically attractive RSI readings.

All of them are from the energy or mining sectors. Torex Gold Resources Inc. is the most oversold company in the benchmark, followed by Lundin Mining Corp , Advantage Oil and Gas Ltd., Centerra Gold Inc., Bonavista Energy Corp., Peyto Exploration and Development Corp., and SSR Mining Inc.

I picked Bank of Nova Scotia for the focus chart this week, even though, with an RSI of 35, it's not quite officially oversold. I was surprised to see the stock so close to oversold levels when competitor CIBC is the third most overbought stock in the index.

BNS has only been officially oversold by RSI twice in the past two years – December of 2015 and January of 2016. The January buy signal represented a lucrative entry point for investors as a long term rally followed which peaked, for now, on November 20 of this year.

RSI readings for the stock were similar to now frequently between February and May 2017 without anything resembling a sustained rally happening after any of them. More recently, BNS showed an RSI of 30 – exactly at the buy signal – in September and the price moved 12 per cent (not including dividends) in the following two months.

There's rarely been a bad time to buy one of the big Canadian bank stocks but the current technical picture is not enough reason on its own to buy BNS. If the stock shows further weakness, and the RSI drops below the 30 sell signal, investors could reasonably expect a price recovery.

As always, the fundamental outlook could provide ample reason to buy BNS at this point, and investors should complete fundamental research before any market transactions.

There are 15 S&P/TSX Composite stocks trading at overbought, technically vulnerable levels according to RSI. Starts Group Inc. is the most overbought company in the benchmark followed by Martinrea international Inc., and CIBC. Other prominent overbought names include Alimentation Couche-Tard , Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and Cott Corp.