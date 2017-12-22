The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed a healthy 1.04 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday's close.

According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark is approaching technically frothy territory with a reading of 62.1 that's not far from the RSI sell signal of 70.

There are only two index constituents trading in the technically attractive range with RSIs below the buy signal of 30 – Inter Pipeline Ltd and Crew Energy Inc.

I picked Inter Pipeline as the focus stock this week. It's had a difficult 2017, falling 9.0 per cent despite a significant 6.6-per-cent indicated dividend yield.

RSI buy signals have a mixed record in identifying lucrative entry points in Inter Pipeline stock during the past two years.

A buy signal in November 2016 predicted a 12-per-cent rally to January 2017 (not including dividends). But further buy signals in May and June 2017 were completely ineffective as the share price continued lower.

More recently, a series of RSI buy signals ending in late August provided a profitable entry point for investors in the stock, which climbed 24 per cent before it peaked on Dec. 11.

Fundamental research is always important and in this case, any investor thinking about buying Inter Pipeline on this dip needs an understanding of the fundamentals to be confident that future profits and the current dividend are safe.

In addition, most dividend sectors have been under pressure because of rising bond yields and this is another important consideration for pipeline stocks.

There are 17 overbought, technically vulnerable index members by RSI this week. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. tops the list, followed by CIBC, Gran Tierra Energy Inc., Husky Energy Inc., Methanex Corp and Teck Resources Ltd.