The Globe and Mail

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
The S&P/TSX composite index jumped 1.2 per cent for the week ending with Thursday's close and this has pushed the benchmark well into overbought, technically vulnerable territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI level of 74 is well above the sell signal of 70, leaving the buy signal of 30 well into the rearview mirror.

Despite the strong performance of the index, there are a surprising eight companies on the oversold, technically attractive list of benchmark stocks this week (I expected none). Rogers Communications is the most oversold stock, followed by Centerra Gold Inc., Algonquin Power and Utilities, CCL Industries, Torex Gold Resources Inc., Fortis Inc., Northwest Co Inc and Transcontinental Inc.

I picked widely held Rogers Communications for the focus this week, even though the 200-day moving average trend line appears more relevant than RSI for the stock price.

Rogers has only been oversold once previously, in November, 2016, during the past 24 months. That oversold reading did not lead to an immediate recovery, but did mark the bottom after the stock declined from just under $60 to $50. Investors buying Rogers at this point had to be patient, but the price did rise to $69.58 by November, 2017.

The stock price is currently under the 200-day moving average trend line. The moving average has been an important price indicator previously, providing support in February, April and June of 2016. The 200-day moving average became resistance between November, 2016, and January, 2017.

As always, fundamental research is important here. The short-term technical outlook is encouraging, but investors must be confident that trends like cord-cutting aren't indicative of longer term weakness in the stock.

There are 29 overbought, technically vulnerable stocks in the index according to RSI this week, led by Husky Energy Inc., Labrador Iron Ore and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Other prominent names on the list include Suncor Energy Inc., Teck Resources Ltd., Royal Bank, CIBC, and Blackberry Inc.

This week's overbought and oversold TSX stocks

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
RCI.B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B22.3694762.6163.7765-2.187842-2.27946918.9359229116.51978892
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC22.785256.157.5864-2.056962-3.8819886.5601462625.421286985
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES25.6720613.4113.48835-5.614783-5.54765322.0553766718.88732394
CCL.B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B25.7005855.9760.59775-3.767768-3.25413223.8865324620.07532281
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC27.1387710.3120.2602-9.306409-13.4115755.6602273624.7515728
FTS-TFORTIS INC27.1542745.0445.5209-2.576873-2.42897418.1584058516.97700716
NWC-TNORTH WEST CO INC/THE28.5836429.6531.31485-1.763727-1.82906621.8290133916.34509372
TCL.A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A29.1810224.5325.594721.016108-0.36655999.3012606139.398467433
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD#N.A N.A68.49#N.A N.A#N.A N.A#N.A N.A#N.A N.A#N.A N.A
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC83.9258618.34515.506154.9291784.338028104.427565740.49668874
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO82.5393827.4418.690462.1851851.43382411.1712422513.49729464
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC81.0150141.5726.60155.6338035.76680984.4613121675.58181818
BBU.UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT.UNNIT78.800114636.901654.1570444.181104#N.A N.A18.01104816
LUC-TLUCARA DIAMOND CORP78.037412.862.72194.3010753.55871911.5792231217.47734724
MX-TMETHANEX CORP77.6367378.81561.728654.2119034.60871821.1215505315.36391184
TRQ-TTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD77.526224.43.8492.7777783.49650434.4761031107.5529061
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD77.3984862.2555.238531.7988551.23597332.9953583932.59162304
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC76.5778247.2841.84013.2509753.22860224.3724022625.7096248
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC76.0915511.89.01444.4933926.55885219.684442713.91583653
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC74.107524.023.46873.5623413.82653128.8231529337.70604789
SPTSX IndexS&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX74.0570616342.7115553.251.2228181.25844319.7203595616.39456438
TECK.B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B73.8096233.8127.113991.2556053.0422887.2236245579.086267132
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA73.7977104.6296.324852.2319692.18217314.1082242813.03188839
GEI-TGIBSON ENERGY INC73.5779418.8317.704354.9389574.015401#N.A N.A80.81545064
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC73.4934834.3530.125955.9146345.72124121.8289956916.22579121
AD-TALARIS ROYALTY CORP73.4492420.6520.802550.14513790.145137919.4894791#N.A N.A
GTE-TGRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC73.353293.532.981155.5718475.571847#N.A N.A10.16951139
PLI-TPROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC72.784611.741.6730520.3007523.07692#N.A N.A#N.A N.A
ESI-TENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC72.435467.036.825358.2170547.882535#N.A N.A#N.A N.A
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE72.10913123.58110.96521.1604151.02007511.2908159710.96928812
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS72.0252138.7338.126655.0751883.95855531.7530338935.46132848
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP71.8492433.7911.981456.2808288.675185#N.A N.A#N.A N.A
PXT-TPAREX RESOURCES INC71.7965818.9115.788753.907543.96475819.80890697.184969809
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC71.587559.118.616154.7565125.593607#N.A N.A207.0454545
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD70.8073318.5413.791055.1897327.041454#N.A N.A20.12817172
KL-TKIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD70.8024920.3613.77846.2076165.65646127.1615315814.40642873
CTC.A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A70.41375167.11154.90841.7064851.81818216.5895430415.14775199
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK70.239274.77567.728251.8937331.54786113.7568856212.67802645
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD70.0418816.9912.8283517.0526318.80342#N.A N.A236.2918803

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

