The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
The S&P/TSX Composite eased lower by 0.43 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday's close.

In terms of technical analysis, the benchmark has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) level of 45.8, which is in the neutral zone, although closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought sell signal of 70.

The list of oversold, technically attractive index stocks by RSI this week highlights the negative effects of rising bond yields on domestic dividend-paying sectors.

Transcanada Corp. is the most oversold company in the benchmark and Rogers Communications Inc. is right behind. Pembina Pipeline Corp. and Transalta Corp. are also on the list. Shaw Communications Inc., Brookfield Asset Management and Telus Corp. are hovering just above the 30 buy signal.

I picked widely held Canadian National Railway Co. as the focus stock this week.

CN Rail stock is oversold by RSI for the third time in the past 24 months.

Unfortunately, previous buy signal have not been effective in identifying profitable entry points. A July 2017 buy signal was followed by a marginal rally in the next two weeks but the price headed lower after that point. The other buy signal on Nov. 29 kicked off a six per cent rally but again, a sharp slide in the stock price followed shortly thereafter.

CN Rail stock has been sensitive to its 200-day moving average trend line.

Recently, the 200-day provide support for the price in mid September and mid October. In late November 2017, the price dipped briefly below the trend line before staging a recovery. This history suggests that investors can reasonably look for a rally if the price regains the 200-day moving average and holds above it.

There could be a strong fundamental case for a recovery in CN Rail stock – investors should complete fundamental research before making any market transaction – but the technical outlook on its own is not sufficient reason to buy the stock at this time.

The list of 12 overbought, technically vulnerable index stocks is led by Pure Industrial REIT with TMX Group, Dollarama Inc., ATS Automatic Tooling Systems and Enerplus Corp. right behind.

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
TRP-TTRANSCANADA CORP21.5146357.7262.50215-3.542781-5.65544318.8701825717.6621787
RCI.B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B23.2597760.3464.08125-3.068273-5.79234917.4943580115.69310793
PVG-TPRETIUM RESOURCES INC24.946019.2712.6704-31.88831-35.35564#N/A N/A11.77232958
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP25.4891642.4643.1994-2.587786-6.31218133.6906043119.22136713
CNR-TCANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO27.6995897.02102.201-2.9703-6.3965319.4215058718.11764706
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP29.415056.927.58305-1.142857-7.11409439.73631667#N/A N/A
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP29.8299653.6857.7747-0.9959425-2.02591726.4860999317.20411521
SJR.B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B30.3548327.1228.402850.7803822-5.12922920.07260839#N/A N/A
BAM.A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A30.7804351.6951.46793-3.11153-5.53728337.57430695#N/A N/A
T-TTELUS CORP30.8901446.1345.82595-1.452681-3.12893717.6457721616.65944384
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
AAR.UN-TPURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE84.642368.076.7276-0.123766219.2023621.35564613#N/A N/A
X-TTMX GROUP LTD84.4880377.570.091754.30686410.0227118.7804440115.35565683
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC78.28191165.94134.88114.4567565.73659938.0733434833.59789431
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS76.5157917.2313.8586-0.115944710.8038639.4452472123.66758242
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP74.9413514.411.32176.74573516.9780616.5160717715.22198732
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC74.3792718.5114.230119.573646.9324122.9106277911.15060241
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING72.8871651.1340.701357.6194519.9333518.329384420.21747726
NFI-TNEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC72.384459.0152.985653.0742339.27777519.3836042717.71589531
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP72.1427736.9128.85346.6454789.233525.49272573#N/A N/A
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A71.7192154.3126.38138.24272421.39092#N/A N/A772.9198267
PKI-TPARKLAND FUEL CORP71.2011628.927.55033.6793528.00415241.99507047#N/A N/A
ESI-TENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC71.025837.636.79822.69179217.9289#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC70.8047443.6728.079457.060559.97229588.7280580878.96925859
BBU-U-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNIT70.7684648.1437.985054.22169211.20351#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CUF-U-TCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INV-TR U70.3679514.8213.666250.4065022.91666510.31437958#N/A N/A
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD70.2651963.5355.399332.467743.31761133.6738165233.2617801
OSB-TNORBORD INC70.1681147.5343.011558.56555311.7038710.543568939.081740528
CFP-TCANFOR CORP70.0817128.322.48312.61058414.20512.569347610.46984832

Source: Bloomberg

