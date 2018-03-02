The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 0.66 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday's close (the last few days had me expecting a much more negative result), and the benchmark stands 4.7 per cent lower for the year.

In terms of technical analysis, the index's current Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 39.8 is in the neutral range although closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 26 oversold, technically attractive benchmark stocks this week according to RSI.

AltagGas Ltd is the most oversold stock in the index, followed by Crew Energy Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance , Maxar Technologies Ltd., Barrick Gold Corp., Badger Daylighting Ltd., Element Fleet Management Corp., Shaw Communications Inc., Freehold Royalties Ltd. and Uni-Select Inc.

I chose bicycle, baby stroller and home furnishings provider Dorel Industries Ltd. for the focus chart this week. The stock price has done next to nothing over the past two years but RSI buy and sell signals have been successful in predicting rallies and declines.

An RSI buy signal in early October 2016 presaged a 20-per-cent rally to mid-December 2016. A series of buy signals in March 2017 was followed by an 11-per-cent rally and similarly, Dorel rallied 15 per cent between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1, 2017 after a period of being oversold by RSI.

RSI sell signals warned of imminent price declines in July and December 2016 and in October of 2017.

The stock price was also sensitive to the 200-day moving average in the last 24 months. The moving average trend line appears to have formed price support in October 2016 and resistance to further rallies in May, July, October and December of 2017.

Overall, I think this is a stock to trade, not invest in, until it breaches the 200-day moving average to the upside and stays there for a bit.

RSI uncovered only three S&P/TSX Composite members trading above the overbought RSI sell signal – Stars Group Inc., Air Canada and Northview Apartment REIT.

Investors should complete fundamental research before any market transactions.