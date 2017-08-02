Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Drug maker's shares on upward trajectory as new drug moves closer to market Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Shares of specialty pharmaceutical company Theratechnologies Inc. have shot up nearly 200 per cent over the past year on the promise of a newer product – and some analysts say the run may not be over yet.

The Montreal-based company has two products that address medical needs of people with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV): Egrifta, which is currently on the market, helps to reduce excess abdominal fat in certain HIV-infected patients; while Ibalizumab, a therapy used to treat HIV patients with multidrug resistance, is awaiting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular