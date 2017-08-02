Shares of specialty pharmaceutical company Theratechnologies Inc. have shot up nearly 200 per cent over the past year on the promise of a newer product – and some analysts say the run may not be over yet.
The Montreal-based company has two products that address medical needs of people with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV): Egrifta, which is currently on the market, helps to reduce excess abdominal fat in certain HIV-infected patients; while Ibalizumab, a therapy used to treat HIV patients with multidrug resistance, is awaiting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw
- Theratechnologies Inc$7.77+0.01(+0.13%)
- Updated August 2 3:59 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.