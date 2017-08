Eric Nuttall says his energy fund has the right stocks. It’s just a matter of the market realizing how cheap they’ve become.

Mr. Nuttall, manager of the Sprott Energy Fund and an oil bull in a field of bears, has gone all-in on U.S. shale – production, oil-field services and providers of the sand used in hydraulic fracturing. Only one of the fund’s large holdings is based in Canada.

