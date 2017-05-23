A new earnings season for Canada’s big banks officially begins on Wednesday, with Bank of Montreal due to be the first of the group to report second-quarter financial results in the afternoon.
Like the broader Canadian financial sector in general, BMO shares have come under pressure in recent weeks, but a strong quarter could see some of those losses erased. A dividend hike should also help.Report Typo/Error
