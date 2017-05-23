Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

These stocks are set for big moves Wednesday Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tim Shufelt - INVESTMENT REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A new earnings season for Canada’s big banks officially begins on Wednesday, with Bank of Montreal due to be the first of the group to report second-quarter financial results in the afternoon.

Like the broader Canadian financial sector in general, BMO shares have come under pressure in recent weeks, but a strong quarter could see some of those losses erased. A dividend hike should also help.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tim Shufelt on Twitter: @tshufelt

Also on The Globe and Mail

Ford fires CEO Mark Fields as shares fall (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories