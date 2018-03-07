A Canadian bank and an auto parts maker are among these stocks set for big moves Thursday

Amid a swirl of fears about the future of free trade, auto-parts supplier Linamar needed to beat expectations Wednesday after markets closed – and they did, reporting earnings per share a few pennies above consensus. Thursday will show whether that's good enough to trump the general market malaise affecting companies with major business crossing North American borders.

Linamar reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.81, versus a mean estimate of $1.73, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. Sales of $1.57-billion topped a mean expectation of $1.51-billion. The company also said it won a major contract for axles for electric vehicles.

Linamar was the final major Canadian auto-parts supplier to report earnings, but it was the only one to report after U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise announcement on steel and aluminum tariffs, and the subsequent resignation of economic advisor Gary Cohn. Markets have been choppy this week as investors have struggled to assess what the latest Trump-administration chaos means for the North American economy. Late Wednesday, the White House seemed to backpedal on the prospects of a trade war, with a spokeswoman saying there could be "potential carve-outs" for Canada and Mexico.

Magna International Inc.'s December-quarter results represented a 1.6 per cent surprise, according to Eikon, and Martinrea International Inc.'s EPS topped expectations by more than 8 per cent.

Also Wednesday, mineral royalty company Franco-Nevada reported 28 cents in earnings per share, just above expectations of 27 cents. The shares were down negligibly in after-hours trading on the New York Stock Exchange, where the TSX-listed stock also trades, suggesting a muted reaction in Thursday's regular session.

While many investors consider bank earnings season over when the big five report, it's not truly done until Canadian Western Bank, the smaller Alberta lender that rides the wave of the oil patch both up and down. The banking company is slated to report Thursday morning amid a sea of optimism in the Canadian banking industry due to continuing better-than-expected credit quality. The bank is heavy into business lending – about 80 per cent of its loans are commercial – but it has more geographic diversity than many investors appreciate, with business in Ontario and British Columbia at similar levels to its Alberta home base.

Analysts expect 68 cents per share in earnings, according to Eikon. The shares have fallen more than 5 per cent since CIBC kicked off the earnings period in February, making the bank trail its larger competitors. An earnings beat – something the company has accomplished for the previous four quarters – could help reverse that.

Real estate investment trust Cominar is also scheduled to report before the bell Thursday.

In the U.S., two companies that feed millions of Americans will have reported by the time markets get underway Thursday, hoping to turn around negative momentum caused by Wednesday's broad market decline and fears of the growing power of Amazon.

Costco Wholesale Corp. saw its shares fall late Wednesday as it missed Wall Street forecasts for quarterly profit and comparable-store sales. Setting aside a gain to changes in tax laws, the company earned $1.42 per share, missing analysts' estimates of $1.47. Comparable-store sales, excluding the impact of fuel and currency changes, rose 5.4 per cent in the second quarter ended Feb. 18. Analysts on average had estimated a 5.6 per cent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kroger Co. dropped 6.3 per cent in Wednesday trading. The Cincinnati-based retailer is the U.S.' largest conventional grocer, with more than $120-billion (USD) in annual sales.

Investors expect earnings before items for the full year to decline amid stiff competition fuelled by Amazon's $13.7-billion purchase of Whole Foods last year. Still, fourth-quarter estimates of 70 cents in reported earnings imply a gain from the prior year's fourth quarter, and analysts have been bumping up their estimates for the period in recent weeks.

All eyes will be on Kroger's 2018 profit outlook; analysts currently expect the company to earn $2.08 per share for the year that's just underway, a slight increase from the year that closed at the end of January.

