As the world’s largest publicly listed company, Apple Inc. has the power to set the tone for stocks over all with a strong earnings report. And that’s just what investors got on Thursday after the close of trading.

Apple stormed past the consensus forecast for its fiscal fourth quarter with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) coming in 11 per cent higher than expected. Apple rarely lets its quarterly performance fall short of forecasts. The company has now beat consensus for EPS in 19 of the past 20 quarters.

