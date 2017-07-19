Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

These TSX stocks could see big moves on Thursday Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canada’s second-quarter earnings season is kicking into gear, with results from two blue-chip companies shedding light on whether lagging Canadian stocks are set to close the gap with their international peers.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. reported upbeat financial results after markets closed on Wednesday, exceeding analysts’ estimates by 2.2 per cent.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

Also on The Globe and Mail

Yield Hog: Five reasons to love dividends (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories