Canada’s second-quarter earnings season is kicking into gear, with results from two blue-chip companies shedding light on whether lagging Canadian stocks are set to close the gap with their international peers.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. reported upbeat financial results after markets closed on Wednesday, exceeding analysts’ estimates by 2.2 per cent.Report Typo/Error
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$203.60-2.69(-1.30%)
- Rogers Communications Inc$64.01+1.05(+1.67%)
- Bce Inc$58.30+0.18(+0.31%)
- Telus Corp$44.88+0.30(+0.67%)
- Exchange Income Corp$33.02+1.00(+3.12%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$14.14+0.02(+0.14%)
- Hydro One Ltd$22.53+0.03(+0.13%)
- Avista Corp$43.33+0.59(+1.38%)
- Updated July 19 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.