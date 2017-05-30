National Bank of Canada will conclude the second quarter reporting season for Canada’s biggest banks on Wednesday morning, with results that are expected to rise impressively from last year.

The consensus from analysts is that National Bank, the smallest of the Big Six, will report an adjusted profit of $1.26 a share. That’s up from a profit of just 60 cents a share in the second quarter of 2016, when results were weighed down by a large sectoral provision for credit losses related to struggling energy companies.

