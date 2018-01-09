This high-flying stock is a benchmark for the spread of AI

If there's one stock that will tell investors whether the hype surrounding artificial intelligence is real, it's Nvidia Corp. The semiconductor manufacturer specializes in graphics processing units (GPUs) to handle visual data and currently the majority of its revenue comes from the video-game industry.

The company also has dominant market positions in almost every key area AI is being developed, from autonomous vehicles and machine learning to big data, virtual reality and image analysis for health care.

Expectations for AI-related corporate spending are sky high. Citigroup research analysts wrote that "the market size for AI solutions will grow at a 55 per cent [compound annual growth rate] from $8-billion in 2016 to $47-billion [U.S.] in 2020… [and] we believe that NVDA is the best pure play on artificial intelligence-led growth in VR, data centre and auto end markets: They are the clear market leader in GPU accelerator solutions for deep learning."

Citi rates AI as the second most promising global investment theme (intellectual property/patents is the top theme), and video games as the fourth most promising market sector. Strong growth in both industries has already formed a significant tailwind for Nvidia profits and stock-price performance has been remarkable.

The three-year average annual return of 125.9 per cent (not a typo) easily outpaced the strongest of the FANG stocks, Netflix Inc., which returned 63.5 per cent annually over the past 36 months.

Nvidia's incredible rally can't last forever and valuations – the trailing price-to-earnings ratio is 57 times – are prohibitive for investors with average risk tolerances. For 2018, the company is more important as a benchmark for AI proliferation than as a stock idea, in my opinion.

The accompanying chart shows the breakdown of Nvidia's revenue by industry for the past four years. The company's continued reliance on the red-hot video-game industry, which accounted for 58.8 per cent of revenue in 2017, is apparent. (The "OEM and IP" category – original equipment manufacturer and intellectual property – represents royalties from a joint venture with Intel that is not relevant to this story).

The data centre and auto-related segments are the ones to watch to track AI. Data-centre revenue covers numerous applications as Nvidia's chips are vital for image analysis – Stanford University has developed a program that is now frequently more effective than doctors in diagnosing skin cancer, for instance – using industrial robots with a form of sight.

Nvidia's revenue from data-centre expansion has increased to 12 per cent last year from a miniscule 4.8 per cent of revenue in 2014. As big-data analysis spreads, and companies such as banks mine their information sources to better predict consumer behaviour, data centres are expected to be the fastest growing area for Nvidia revenue.

Modern cars and trucks contain more and more graphics chips even if entirely autonomous vehicles won't be ready for a number of years. According to Automotive News, 20 auto companies have signed on to a deal with U.S. auto-safety regulators that will make automatic braking technology, which uses GPU chips to identify when it's necessary, standard equipment by 2022.

A Reuters report on Jan. 8 also detailed a new deal between Nvidia and Volkswagen AG that will see the auto company implement Nvidia's "intelligent co-pilot" technology in future vehicles.

The potential for AI to transform businesses and enrich companies such as Nvidia is unquestionable but experts made similar claims in the past about technologies such as 3-D printing that haven't come to fruition. Following the sources of profitability for Nvidia should allow investors to determine whether AI is the real thing or another failed revolution.

Scott Barlow is Globe Investor's in-house market strategist.