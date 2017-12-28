This mid-cap stock offers good yield and growth potential

There are a lot of mid-cap Canadian companies that don't get a lot of attention but which offer decent rewards for investors. Here's one that I came across recently.

CanWel Building Materials Group

Type: Common stock

Trading symbol: CWX

Exchange: TSX

Current price: $7.16

Annual payout: 56 cents

Yield: 7.7 per cent

Risk: Higher risk

Website: www.canwel.com

The business: The company is Canada's only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. It operates two business segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. CanWel has plants and distribution centres in both Canada and the U.S. and owns approximately 136,000 acres of timberland in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver. The stock started to trade publicly in 2004.

The security: I recommend the common stock of this company, which trades on the TSX under the symbol CWX.

Why we like it: The attractive yield is the key here. The shares pay a quarterly dividend of 14 cents (56 cents per year), which it has maintained since 2012. At the current price, that works out to a yield of 7.7 per cent. The company is also showing a decent growth profile, and has not been seriously affected by the high U.S. tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber.

Financial highlights: Third-quarter revenue came in at $316.9-million, an improvement of almost 15 per cent over last year. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue was $859.7-million, up 12.5 per cent from 2016.

Net earnings for the quarter were $11.6-million (17 cents per share) compared with $6.9-million (12 cents per share) last year. For the first nine months, net earnings were $23.1-million (35 cents per share), down from $39.1 million (81 cents per share) in the same period of 2016. However, the 2016 result was skewed by the finalization of a provisional gain of $22.2-million on a bargain purchase. Excluding this and other one-time items, net earnings for the first nine months of 2017 would have been $25-million, compared with $18.6-million in the same period in 2016, an increase of $6.4-million or 34.4 per cent

Risks: The building products industry is highly cyclical and would be hurt by a recession, which would slow demand for the company's products. The high yield reflects this in part.

Distribution policy: As mentioned, the quarterly dividend is 14 cents. Based on earnings, investors should not expect a dividend increase any time soon.

Tax implications: Quarterly payments are eligible for the dividend tax credit if the shares are held in a non-registered account.

Who it's for: This stock is recommended for investors who are willing to accept a higher degree of risk in a cyclical company in return for an above-average yield.

How to buy: The shares trade actively on the TSX, and any broker can acquire them for you.

Summing up: I rarely recommended forest industry stocks, because of the on-going trade dispute with the U.S., but CanWel is generating good results despite that, and the yield is very attractive. Ask your financial advisor if it is suitable for your account.

