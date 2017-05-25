Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tim Shufelt - INVESTMENT REPORTER

Costco Wholesale Corp.’s stock is shaping up for a busy trading day after the company managed to rise above the retail malaise that has weighed on its peers.

After the close of trading on Thursday, Costco released fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.59 (U.S.) a share, handily beating the average analyst forecast of $1.31. The company also surprised the Street with the strength of its same-store sales growth, which came in at 5 per cent.

Follow Tim Shufelt on Twitter: @tshufelt

 

