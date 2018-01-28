Three top picks from a Laurentian Bank tech analyst

Nick Agostino, the diversified technology analyst from Laurentian Bank Securities, discussed his stock recommendations with The Globe and Mail, highlighting three stocks that he believes have upside potential: Solium Capital Inc., Kinaxis Inc. and Savaria Corp. Below are excerpts from our conversation.

Is there a common denominator in your three stock recommendations?

The attractiveness [of these companies] for me is solid industry fundamentals, good management teams and operating leverage, characterized by margin expansion and cash-flow growth. I think this is evident in two of the stocks and in the case of Solium, they are going through an investment phase so we expect that operating leverage will once again shine through as they move through the investment phase as we get into 2019.

Let's begin the conversation by discussing a strong performer in 2017, Solium Capital.

It is a SaaS company, software-as-a-service, and is the only company that has a global platform for ESOP (employee stock-ownership plan) management, which is stock-option planning.

They recently raised money in a bought deal financing; is this to expand into different geographies?

They have about $93-million (U.S.) on their balance sheet, no debt, and I would say that those dollars are for [mergers and acquisitions], geographic expansion as you alluded to. I would [highlight] Europe, just to gain a stronghold on the European market.

Your target price is $12.75. What will drive the stock price to that level?

Recently, they announced Morgan Stanley and UBS as white-label partners. White-label refers to Solium providing the technology solution with the clients putting their own brand name on it, hence the "white-label." That, to me, was validation of the thesis because now when they onboard Morgan Stanley and UBS, they are bringing along sizable revenue opportunities and very reputable customers. I think [there is a] snowball effect that comes as a result of those two wins.

Kinaxis is the second company that you want to highlight, a software provider of supply chain planning.

Once again, another SaaS company with a high recurring revenue model, very solid EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] margins reported with [margin] expansion opportunity … [Kinaxis has] a good management team and solid industry fundamentals. Their subscription growth rate as of last quarter was 24 per cent [year-over-year].

What is driving that growth, is it sustainable?

Not only do I think it's sustainable, I think we could see an acceleration … We are now starting to see the system integrators that the company signed on with, so Accenture, Deloitte, Bain … We are starting to see those guys starting to deliver new contract opportunities. (System integrators, or SIs, take third-party software solutions and put them together to ensure they work with other software as a cohesive solution.) They are the sales force if you will. They are now starting to get the business driven to them by these large SIs … They announced Accenture over two years ago and it typically takes 12 to 18 months for contracts to come to fruition. In the case of Accenture, we are now at that maturity stage, and the company is calling out that the biggest driver of their new wins is coming as a result of their system integrator partners. That is one variable, the other variable is the fact that they are starting to go into more and more verticals [industry segments].

Your target price is $88 (Canadian). How do you arrive at that price?

We use a nine-times blended [enterprise value/sales multiple] on 2018/2019. Historically, that multiple has been as high as 10 times …We are starting to see EBITDA margins expand north of 30 per cent and that is because they are able to leverage their system integrators and we expect that to continue. Long-term, we expect this company to start posting EBITDA margins north of 40 per cent.

What are the catalysts?

The biggest near-term catalyst to me is 2018 guidance, which we get next month … That will give us an indication as to how sales growth, again driven by these system integrators, and how EBITDA margin with the underlying system integrator contributions are tracking. That is the first catalyst and then … any sizable contract could be another catalyst. The Toyota win announced on Jan. 23 is a good example.

Your final stock recommendation is Savaria and you have a target price of $19.75.

They are benefiting from solid industry fundamentals, which is an aging population and how they benefit is by providing lift equipment [such as chair lifts and wheelchair accessibility vans] to the market.

What is your investment thesis?

M&A is a large part of the story and they have had a successful track record of doing it and I think it will continue to be a large part of the story going forward. They have done a great job at integration, and integration for the purposes of driving higher margins. As a result of that, when you layer on the fact they are working in an industry that has solid fundamentals because you are benefiting from an aging population, you've got good top line fundamentals combined with operating leverage that the company has been able to deliver on. We think that there is more margin expansion to come, more cash flow generation to come, and these guys have a good track record of delivering on dividend growth.

Is there a catalyst for Savaria that could drive the share price higher?

If there is a near-term catalyst with the company it's going to be quarterly results and M&A announcements.

Jennifer Dowty, CFA, Globe Investor's in-house equities analyst, writes exclusively for our subscribers at Inside the Market.