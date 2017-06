The positive spin on the interest rate increase that could come as soon as July 12 is deliverance from the hell of tying to earn a decent return on safe money.

Given the massive borrowing by Canadians in recent years, it’s natural for rate increases to be framed as a reckoning of sorts. But for savers, a rate increase would start the process of boosting returns on savings accounts, GICs and bond yields.

