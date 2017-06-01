Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev is expected M&A activity is likely to pick up for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T).

“While we often encounter fine print stipulating that ‘past performance is not an indicator of future outcome,’ as far as capital allocation is concerned, past actually provides very valuable clues about the thought process and likely timing/quantum/ type of capital commitment of a given corporate entity,” he said. “Over the last 10 years, Toromont shares are up 167 per cent versus 10 per cent for TSX and a decline of 16 per cent for Finning. While a more favourable geographical skew is certainly a part of the outperformance story (Eastern Canada has been less cyclically-pronounced over the same time frame versus Alberta where the gyrations have had a greater amplitude), we do believe that it is the judicial capital allocation that shareholders in Toromont continue to appreciate as demonstrated by the above-average ROE [return on equity] generation.

