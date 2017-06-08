Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Despite reporting a higher-than-anticipated profit for the eighth consecutive quarter, Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett downgraded his rating for Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T).
Citing recent share price appreciation, Mr. Howlett moved the discount retailer to “hold” from “buy” despite a significant increase to his target price.Report Typo/Error
