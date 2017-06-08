Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Despite reporting a higher-than-anticipated profit for the eighth consecutive quarter, Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett downgraded his rating for Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T).
Citing recent share price appreciation, Mr. Howlett moved the discount retailer to “hold” from “buy” despite a significant increase to his target price.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Dollarama Inc$126.75-2.27(-1.76%)
- Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc$15.000.00(0.00%)
- Currency Exchange International Corp$25.10+1.08(+4.50%)
- DAVIDsTEA Inc$5.85-0.30(-4.88%)
- McDonald's Corp$151.52-0.42(-0.28%)
- Updated June 8 9:30 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.