Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Though he expressed concern over the “pace of adaption to the digital era” for Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (CTC.A-T), Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett upgraded its stock based on recent price weakness.

Moving the retailer to “buy” from “hold,” Mr. Howlett expects Canadian Tire to be a beneficiary if Sears Canada Inc. (SCC-T) exits the market.

