David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Though he expressed concern over the “pace of adaption to the digital era” for Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (CTC.A-T), Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett upgraded its stock based on recent price weakness.

Moving the retailer to “buy” from “hold,” Mr. Howlett expects Canadian Tire to be a beneficiary if Sears Canada Inc. (SCC-T) exits the market.

