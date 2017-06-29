Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

The near-term headwinds facing Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO-N, ELD-T) are “too great to ignore” and will make it impossible for its shares to outperform peers until they are resolved, said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Dan Rollins.

Accordingly, he downgraded his rating for the Vancouver-based company to “sector perform” from “outperform.”

