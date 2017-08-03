Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Tesla Inc.’s stock (TSLA-Q) appears to fairly discount the opportunity that lies ahead, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Joseph Spak.
“What TSLA has accomplished is extremely impressive, but stock discounts that a lot goes perfectly and smoothly for a very long time,” he said. “Near-term we would put wide error bands on forecasts and watch for self-funding. Mid-to-long term success depends on TSLA maintaining great brand which increasingly depends on autonomous, not electrification.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Tesla Inc$347.09+21.20(+6.51%)
- Cineplex Inc$44.25-1.18(-2.60%)
- Spin Master Corp$48.06+2.24(+4.89%)
- Alaris Royalty Corp$20.58-1.72(-7.71%)
- Trinidad Drilling Ltd$1.57-0.12(-7.10%)
- Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp$17.99+1.40(+8.44%)
- Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd$8.22-0.28(-3.29%)
- Bellatrix Exploration Ltd$3.01-0.11(-3.53%)
- Birchcliff Energy Ltd$5.53-0.28(-4.82%)
- Bonavista Energy Corp$2.80-0.17(-5.72%)
- Crew Energy Inc$3.73-0.20(-5.09%)
- Nuvista Energy Ltd$6.05-0.15(-2.42%)
- Painted Pony Energy Ltd$4.05-0.28(-6.47%)
- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp$20.71-0.87(-4.03%)
- Seven Generations Energy Ltd$16.90-3.61(-17.60%)
- Tourmaline Oil Corp$25.59-1.15(-4.30%)
- Kelt Exploration Ltd$6.33-0.37(-5.52%)
- Paramount Resources Ltd$19.30-0.70(-3.50%)
- Trilogy Energy Corp$5.08-0.20(-3.79%)
- Altus Group Ltd$31.06+4.70(+17.83%)
- Fortis Inc$45.83-0.42(-0.91%)
- Updated August 3 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.