Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Tesla Inc.’s stock (TSLA-Q) appears to fairly discount the opportunity that lies ahead, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Joseph Spak.
"What TSLA has accomplished is extremely impressive, but stock discounts that a lot goes perfectly and smoothly for a very long time," he said. "Near-term we would put wide error bands on forecasts and watch for self-funding. Mid-to-long term success depends on TSLA maintaining great brand which increasingly depends on autonomous, not electrification."
