David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Hydro One Ltd.'s (H-T) $6.7-billion deal for U.S. energy company Avista Corp. is a "fair start" to its acquisition strategy, according to CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Cattelier.

Noting the move provides an entry into the market south of the border and makes it a top 20 North American utility by enterprise value, Mr. Cattellier upgraded his rating for Hydro One stock to "outperformer" from "neutral," citing a higher price target and a recent pullback in price.

