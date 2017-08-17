Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Plaza Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (PLZ.UN-T) currently provides investors with an attractive entry point, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Markidis.

With the Fredericton-based REIT’s stock having fallen by 13 per cent since late February, he upgraded his rating to “buy” from “hold.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular