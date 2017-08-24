Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Adams

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank of Canada analyst Gabriel Dechaine inched his price target up on Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) to $101 from $99 following third-quarter results.

“While 5% growth from its largest segment [personal and commercial banking] is not spectacular, we believe RY’s performance exhibited resilience,” the analyst wrote in a research note. “Assuming normalization of expense growth, moderately improving margins and stable credit performance, we believe the bank could accelerate growth from current levels.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Adams on Twitter: @ScottAdams_Edit

 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular