National Bank of Canada analyst Gabriel Dechaine inched his price target up on Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) to $101 from $99 following third-quarter results.
"While 5% growth from its largest segment [personal and commercial banking] is not spectacular, we believe RY's performance exhibited resilience," the analyst wrote in a research note. "Assuming normalization of expense growth, moderately improving margins and stable credit performance, we believe the bank could accelerate growth from current levels."
