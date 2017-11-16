Thursday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Bonavista Energy Corp. (BNP-T) is "fighting a tough strip," according to Raymond James analyst Jeremy McCrea, who feels gas price trends indicate trouble ahead.

"To be clear, we have the utmost respect for this management team and the hard work that has been ongoing over the past 5 years to overcome the legacy 'Trust' structure," said Mr. McCrea. "Unfortunately, given where gas prices have fallen (with no apparent contango in the forward curve), we believe there remains above-average risk and difficultly going forward for investors."

Story continues below advertisement

That stance led Mr. McCrea to downgrade his rating for shares of Calgary-based company to "underperform" from "market perform."

"As management mentioned with its 3Q17 earnings release: 'With AECO futures trading near $2.00/GJ over the next three years… at these natural gas prices, value creation via production growth is obscure.' Unfortunately, we agree," he said. "When we review the BNP's well economics, we find that the return on capital is limited. Like management, we also agree that excess funds flow should then be applied to outstanding debt until commodity prices improve and value can be created. At $2.50-$3.00 per thousand cubic feet (mcf) AECO, this looks more certain; however, as of now, we see no trajectory to these higher prices. Currently, BNP's stance is to spend between $160-$180-million (65 per cent of funds flow) to keep production flat. This is where we would disagree," he said.

"If well economics aren't profitable today, we question why any capex should be spent. Overall, we're cautious on BNP's decision to still spend on potentially low or uneconomic targets. In terms of valuation, BNP looks relatively inexpensive on an enterprise value/debt-adjusted cash flow but ultimately, in our view, why any company trades above its cash flow (essentially the blow-down of cash flow or PDP reserve value) is because of future profitable development to be done. With well economics challenged, we see difficulty for investors to pay much above PDP reserve value (net of BNP's debt position)."

Mr. McCrea lowered his target price for Bonavista shares to $2 from $2.25. The analyst average target price is $3.42, according to Bloomberg data.

"We think investors should be willing to pay for the company's PDP reserve value (net of debt and monetized hedges) plus any future well locations that are economical at a long-term price," he said. "Unfortunately, at our $2.25/mcf outlook, the current leverage profile creates undue risk where we believe the valuation is not reflective."

=====

Following the release of better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter 2017 results and 2018 guidance, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. analyst Ralph Garcea upgraded Calian Group Ltd. (CGY-T) to "buy" from "hold."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"Both the backlog and new contract signings provide visibility into quarterly results, reducing share price volatility," he said.



On Wednesday, the Ottawa-based company reported quarterly revenue of $72.3-million, exceeding the projections of both Mr. Garcea ($70.4-million) and the Street ($69.4-million). EBITDA of $6.6-million also topped estimates ($5.2-million and $4.9-million, respectively) as did earnings per share of 56 cents (versus 45 cents and 44 cents).

"The mix of revenues in the quarter helped the margin beat on gross margin [19.6 per cent versus an 18-per-cent estimate] and EBITDA, especially in the Systems Engineering Division (SED) where higher labour components were delivered," said the analyst.



The company's fiscal 2018 guidance featured revenue of $290-310-million, ahead of Mr. Garcea's $280-million expectation, and EPS between $1.90-2.20.



"While contracts and bookings remain healthy, concentration is still an issue as the Canadian government still represents a low-60-per-cent of revenue (versus high-60-per-cent in previous years), however trending in the right direction," he said.



He raised his target for its stock to $40 from $30. The average is $37.50.

"CGY's competitive advantages are its long-term successful delivery track record, low cost structure that enables it to be very competitive in pricing, strategy to focus marketing and sales efforts on specialized niches where it can create barriers to entry, and in its continuous improvement management environment that optimizes both operational flexibility and efficiency," said Mr. Garcea.



"CGY has a strong balance sheet and an experienced management team, having completed 15 acquisitions in the last 15 years. We expect CGY to continue doing acquisitions – across IT disciplines and geographies. We believe the increased credit facility was put in place to give CGY more flexibility should near-term opportunities arise."

=====

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Greg Pardy raised his target price for shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T) in response to Wednesday's release of its 2018 budget, which he said it hit "down the fairway."



The Calgary-based company's production expectation for the year of 740,000 to 780,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day was 3 per cent ahead of Mr. Pardy's projection of 737,300 boe/d. Its base oil sands production guidance of 425,000 boe/d was 4 per cent above his previous estimate.



Suncor's capital spending budget, focus on sustaining capital, also met his expectations. He noted 25 per cent (or $1.2-billion) is set for upstream growth.



"Suncor's balance sheet remains in good shape with an average net debt-to-trailing cash flow ratio of 1.5 times in 2017 ($50 U.S. per barrel WTI) and 2018 ($51 WTI), and 1.1 times in 2019 ($54 WTI) – each of which are in-line with our Canadian Integrated peer group average," he said.



Mr. Pardy raised his 2018 earnings per share estimate by 3 cents to $1.33, though his 2019 projection fell by the same amount to $1.99.

Story continues below advertisement

Maintaining an "outperform" rating for the stock, he increased his target to $48 from $47. The analyst consensus is $48.25.



Elsewhere, TD Securities analyst Menno Hulshof downgraded Suncor to "hold" from "buy" with a $50 target.

BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Randy Ollenberger kept an "outperform" rating and hiked his target to $52 from $50.



"We believe that Suncor is uniquely positioned among its global integrated and North American peers by its ability to harvest cash flow from legacy investments, which should allow the company to return more cash to shareholders through a combination of dividend growth and share buybacks," said Mr. Ollenberger.

=====

The management of Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T) has acted quickly to offset the "very significant" pressures stemming from minimum wages increases coming in Ontario and Alberta, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett.



On Wednesday, Loblaw reported third-quarter adjusted, diluted earnings per share of $1.39, exceeding the analyst's forecast of $1.31 and the consensus estimate of $1.32.



The Mississauga-based company also indicated it has made moves to offset the impact of minimum wage increases scheduled for 2018, which it expects to result in a $190-million negative impact. Those actions have included a reduction in head office staff of 500 positions, the closing of 22 unprofitable stores and implementation of supply chain fees.



"The supply chain fees are designed to compensate Loblaw for the major multi-year investment it made in supply chain, to the benefit of both the company and its suppliers," said Mr. Howlett. "Our view is that the implementation of the fees will invite a round of price increases by major suppliers.



"Loblaw appears determined that as of Jan. 1, 2018, its major suppliers will pay sales volume-based fees for access to the company's distribution centres or store shelves. The fee for goods passing though Loblaw's distribution centres will be 0.79 per cent, while DSD (direct store delivery) fees will be 0.24 per cent. Our preliminary estimate is that fee revenue will exceed $100-million annually."



He added: "The company continues to assess other cost-reduction and efficiency initiatives, while focusing on avenues of growth such as health and well-being, financial services and e-commerce. As of early December 6, Loblaw will commence offering home delivery through Instacart."



Based on the results, Mr. Howlett raised his 2017 and 2018 EPS projections to $4.52 and $4.77, respectively, from $4.43 and $4.45.



With a "buy" rating, his target for Loblaw shares rose to $84 from $81. The average is $80.18.

"Loblaw is making the difficult decisions necessary to implement the disciplined financial and operational strategy to which it has committed," he said. "Management has taken action to offset the headwind of major minimum wage increases in 2018. The non-core gas bar business was divested for $540-million, and the company repurchased 7.2m shares in 3Q for $485-million. Generic drug reform is the next hurdle. It appears to us that it may be another five months before there is clarity on the cost of reform."



Elsewhere, Raymond James analyst Kenric Tyghe raised his target for the stock to $85 from $80, keeping an "outperform" rating.



Mr. Tyghe said: "While the beat ... in what was a particularly challenging quarter was impressive, we are maintaining our Outperform rating on a new (increased) target price of $85.00 not because we expect the macro to improve, but rather because of key loyalty and ecommerce announcements made concurrent with 3Q17 results. The PC Optimum launch on Feb. 1, 2018 in our opinion marks a step-change in Canadian retail loyalty dynamics, that further widens the existing value proposition gap (making it essentially untouchable), and is all but impossible to replicate (in any reasonable window) given that competitors programs are run (to varying degrees) by external partners (Air Miles). As valuable as a single view of the customer (through a single loyalty currency) is in a brick and mortar world, the value is further amplified by yesterday's announcement beginning Dec. 6, 2017 Loblaw will begin home delivery (to compliment its click and collect capabilities) in partnership with Instacart. Online grocery orders from Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore and T&T stores will be delivered by Instacart (which already serves more than 150 American markets) to customers' homes in as little as one hour. In our opinion the combined impact of a market leading single currency and Instacart launch will prove invaluable in driving attractive share gains in a tough 2018E. We remain buyers of Loblaw."



=====

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG-T) has moved from explorer to producer through a series of acquisitions, joint ventures and property transactions in "mining-friendly" North American jurisdictions, said BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Andrew Mikitchook.



He initiated coverage of the Thunder Bay-based company with an "outperform" rating.



"The company is likely unique in the breadth of agreements with most of the larger gold producers including Barrick, Newmont, Goldcorp, Yamana, and Kinross to the benefit of Premier shareholders," said Mr. Mikitchook. "We forecast 2018 run rates of 100,000 ounces with increasing visibility in the medium term for production profile growth to 200,000- 300,000-plus ounces from year from a portfolio of advanced projects.

"Joining the producer ranks in 2016, Premier is one of the few new entrants to the group over a period that has seen several acquisitions in the sector including Richmont, Integra, Kirkland Lake, and Claude, leaving a void with a scarcity of potential junior producers available to fill it. There is clearly a preference for assets in top mining-friendly jurisdictions, which should be reflected in strong valuations for Premier's portfolio. Premier stands out over its peers in that it already controls multiple growth assets, and, in our opinion, would only consider opportunistic acquisitions or consolidation around existing properties in the near term. We also would expect a takeover to be less likely until at least Greenstone and McCoy-Cove are permitted or advancing towards construction."



He set a $4.75 target for Premier shares. The average is $4.51.

"Premier is currently valued generally in line with its peer small producers and will need to deliver visibility and progress towards 200,000-300,000-plus ounces per year to join the next tier of producers and potentially stronger valuations," the analyst said.



=====

CIBC World Markets analyst David Popowich said he's moving to a "cautious stance" on Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE-T) as its gas business "irons out some wrinkles."



Following third-quarter financial results that failed to meet his expectations, including a 12-per-cent drop in production from the second quarter, he lowered his rating for the Calgary-based company to "neutral" from "sector outperform."

"Canacol is an interesting fixed-price gas growth story, with a growing resource base in Colombia's Lower Magdalena Valley," he said. "However, with the next leg of material growth not expected to occur until Dec. 2018, we believe the stock could be range-bound for the next few quarters. In the meantime, we would like to see Canacol take steps to reduce its debt, ideally through the generation of free cash flow."

Mr. Popowich lowered his target for Canacol shares to $5 target from $5.50. The average is $5.04.

=====

Profound Medical Corp.'s (PRN-X) TULSA-PRO medical device is a "game-changer" in prostate cancer management, said CIBC World Markets analyst Prakash Gowd.



Calling it a top medtech play with "best-in class complementary technologies," Mr. Gowd initiated coverage of the Mississauga-based company with an "outperformer" rating.



"MRI-guided therapies are the future of non-invasive cancer treatment," he said "With state-of-the-art imaging, robotics and software, and complementary platforms, Profound has taken a leadership position in the industry. We envision a time, in the not-too-distant future, when one could be diagnosed with prostate cancer in the morning, be safely and effectively treated in the afternoon, and be back home the same day! With its best-in-class technology, Profound can be a cornerstone of that vision.

"One in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. While prostate cancer survival rates are high, the current therapies have undesirable complications (impotence, urinary incontinence and bowel problems). Profound offers a highly accurate, minimally invasive procedure, conducted under realtime MR image guidance with highly effective cancer destruction, all with better safety outcomes than surgery or radiation. Furthermore, TULSA-PRO allows for focal therapy, the destruction of cancer in specific areas of the prostate, while leaving the healthy tissue and sensitive adjacent areas untouched. Superior safety and complication rates over alternative treatments, and a rapid treatment and recovery time, are key selling features, and we believe these attributes will make TULSA-PRO the patients' choice."



He set a price target for the stock of $3.50. Consensus is $2.96.

"Profound is in the early stages of executing its business plan," the analyst said. "We recommend investors take advantage of the current valuation in advance of significant value-generating clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones over the next 12 to 24 months as Profound prepares for the U.S. approval and launch of both platforms while simultaneously building sales ex-U.S."

"We believe Profound is the best medical device company in Canada and is well positioned to be the leader in the MRI-guided ultrasound treatment space."

=====

In other analyst actions:

PI Financial Corp. analyst Jason Zandberg downgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) to "neutral" from "buy" and raised his target to $5.50 from $5. The average target is currently $4.86.

Barclays analyst James Durran downgraded George Weston Ltd. (WN-T) to "underweight" from "equal- weight" and lowered his target by a loonie to $114. The average is $127.75.

Cormark Securities Inc. analyst Maggie Macdougall downgraded Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) to "buy" from "top pick" with a $24 target. The average is $24.35.

Global Mining Research Pty Ltd analyst David Cotterell downgraded Roxgold Inc. (ROXG-T) to "sell" from "buy" with a $1 target. The average is $2.14.

CIBC World Markets analyst David Popowich downgraded Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T) to "neutral" from "restricted" with a $2.50 target. The average is $2.88.

TD Securities analyst Mario Mendonca raised Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T) to "buy" from "hold" and hiked his target to $120 from $115. The average is $110.81.

Peters & Co Ltd analyst Dale Lewko downgraded RMP Energy Inc. (RMP-T) to "sector underperform" from "sector perform" with a 50-cent target, down from 75 cents. The average is 85 cents.

TD Securities analyst Vince Valentini upgraded Kew Media Group Inc. (KEW-T) to "action list buy" from "buy" with a $13.50 target. The average is $14.25.

MORE TO COME