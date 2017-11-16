Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring three companies that have had recent insider buying activity.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T)

The share price tumbled in August and has yet to recover. On Nov. 9, Chief Financial Officer Gord Nelson took advantage of the price weakness and bought 4,000 shares at an average price per share of $36, raising his account's holdings to 72,243 shares.

Saputo Inc. (SAP-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Nov. 7, Karen Kinsley, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 800 shares at an average price per share around the $44.55 level, increasing her portfolio's position to 6,800 shares.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW-T)

On Nov. 8, Chair of the board of directors Kent Thexton acquired 2,000 shares at an average price per share of $24.55. After this transaction, he held 15,535 shares in this account.

That same day, fellow board member Paul Cataford accumulated 500 shares at an average price per share of $24.55, lifting his portfolio's position to 8,330 shares.

The following company has had recent insider selling activity.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO-T)

The stock has been a top performer with the share price more than doubling in value year-to-date. Two insiders recently sold shares when the stock price was close to a multi-year high.

On Nov. 9, Brian Battison, Vice-President - Corporate Affairs, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (50,000) at an average price per share of $2.87, leaving 159,420 shares in his account.

That day, Brian Bergot, Vice-President – Investor Relations, also exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (21,000) at an average price per share of $2.88, with 81,800 shares remaining in his portfolio.