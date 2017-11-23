Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships. The article features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security.
Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.
Let's begin the report featuring two companies that have had recent insider buying activity.
ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on Nov. 15, Lara Conrad, Vice-President – Engineering and Planning, acquired a total of 3,090 shares for two accounts (purchasing 1,545 shares in each account) at an average price per share of $15.89.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI-T)
On Nov. 14, Eric Chapman, Vice-President of Technical Services, bought 19,000 shares at an average price per share around the $5.18 level, initiating a portfolio position.
Earlier this month, we reported that David Volkert, vice-president of exploration, purchased 1,500 shares at an average price per share of $5.60 on Oct. 30. During the previous trading session, on Oct. 27, he bought 25,000 shares at an average cost per share of $5.54. After these transactions, he held 31,516 shares in his portfolio.
The following two companies have had recent insider selling activity.
BlackBerry Ltd. (BB-T)
On Nov. 13, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Chen exercised his rights, receiving 3,249,999 shares and subsequently sold 1,799,712 shares at an average price per share of $10.3525 (U.S.), leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 3,381,283 shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T)
On Nov. 16, Thomas Jenkins, who sits on the board of directors, sold 233,000 shares at an average price per share above $21 (U.S.) in an account that he has control or direction over (Mistera Ventures Corp.), eliminating the portfolio's position.
