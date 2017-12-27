Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let's begin the report featuring two companies that have had recent insider buying activity.

Andrew Peller Ltd. (ADW.A-T)

On Dec. 15, Chief Financial Officer Brian Athaide purchased 66,000 shares at an average cost per share of $14.3465, and accumulated 730 shares on Dec. 19, increasing his account's position to 95,468 shares.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T)

On Dec. 15, Ron Joyce, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, bought 75,000 units at an average cost per unit of $14.199 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Jetport Inc.). The previous day, he acquired 125,000 units at an average price per unit of $14.1457 for this account. After these two purchases, the portfolio held 15,291,900 shares.

=====

The following two companies have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T)

On Dec. 19, Jean Robitaille, Senior Vice-President – Business Strategy and Technical Services, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (20,000) at an average price per share of $56.4839, leaving 61,245 shares in his portfolio.

On Dec. 15, Marc Legault, Senior Vice-President – Operations, U.S.A. and Latin America, also exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (20,000) at an average price per share of $55.35 with 32,328 shares remaining in his account.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T)

Between Dec. 20 and Dec. 21, Chief Financial Officer Tim Wilson exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (2,500) at an average price per share around the $72 level, leaving 2,004 shares in his portfolio.