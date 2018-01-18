Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company.

I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring three stocks that have had insider buying activity.

Andrew Peller Ltd. (ADW.A-T)

On Dec. 31, Craig McDonald, Vice-President of Winemaking, purchased 11,500 shares at an average price per share of $15.513. He topped up his account position with a small purchase of 32 shares on Jan. 8, to bring his portfolio position up to 23,055 shares.

Last month, we reported that the Chief Financial Officer Brian Athaide purchased 66,000 shares at an average cost per share of $14.3465 on Dec. 15, and accumulated 730 shares on Dec. 19, increasing his account's position to 95,468 shares.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Jan. 12, Jill Gardiner, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 1,280 shares at an average price per share around the $23.44 level, increasing her account's position to 6,705 shares.

Earlier this week, we reported that the President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Vaasjo purchased 2,300 shares at an average price per share of $24 on Jan. 9. The previous day, he bought 8,050 shares also at an average cost per share of $24. These trades lifted his portfolio's position to 94,680 shares.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T)

On Jan. 15, David Chappell, Senior Vice-President – Petrochemical Development, purchased 5,800 shares at an average price per share of $25.888, lifting his portfolio's holdings to 12,150 shares.

That day, Director Alison Taylor Love bought 1,000 shares at an average cost per share of $25.93, taking her account's holdings up to 18,636 shares.

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T)

Between Jan. 2 and Jan. 12, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Sadler sold a total of 93,400 shares at an average price per share around the $62 level, trimming his large portfolio position to 4,307,200 shares.

Earlier this month, we reported that Mr. Sadler sold a total of 35,600 shares. between Dec. 20 and Dec. 28,