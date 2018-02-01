Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a company that has had insider buying activity.

Pengrowth Energy Corp. (PGF-T)

On Jan. 26, Canadian billionaire investor Seymour Schulich, with an ownership position of over 10 per cent, purchased one million shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Nevada Capital Corporation Ltd.) at an average cost per share of $1.03, increasing the portfolio's holdings to 104-million shares.

The following stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T)

On Jan. 23, John Brussa, who sits on the board of directors, sold 40,000 shares at an average price per share of $4.28. A few days prior, on Jan. 18, he sold 4,636 shares at an average price per share of $4.12.

On Jan. 11, Mr. Brussa sold 45,000 shares at an average price per share of $4.25. After these transactions, his portfolio held 342,654 shares.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

On Jan. 25, President of CI Institutional Asset Management Neal Kerr exercised his options, receiving 4,835 shares, and sold 4,500 shares at an average price per share of $30.124. The following day, he divested 300 shares, leaving 22,777 shares in his portfolio.

Last month, we reported Chief Financial Officer Douglas Jamieson sold 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $29.5812 on Jan. 3 with 60,000 shares remaining in the account.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T)

On Jan. 23, Stephen Chetner, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 27,200 shares in the public market at an average price per share of approximately $12.81.