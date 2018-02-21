Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let's begin the report featuring two securities that have had insider buying activity.

Encana Corp. (ECA-T)

On Feb. 16, President and Chief Executive Officer Doug Suttles stepped into the market and bought 2,000 shares at an average cost per share of $14, lifting his account's holdings to 92,350 shares.

That day, Margaret McKenzie, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $13.9968, boosting her portfolio's position to 22,000 shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

On Feb. 14, Dominic D'Alessandro, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 30,000 shares at an average price per share of $42.20, increasing his portfolio's position to 70,000 shares.

=====

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The following stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

CAE Inc. (CAE-T)

On Feb 16, Gene Colabatistto, Group President – Defence & Security, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (119,600) at an average price per share above $23 with 16,398 shares remaining in his account.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T)

The share price continues to soar with one insider unloading his portfolio's position.

On Feb. 13, Executive Vice-President John Horning sold 93,850 shares at an average price per share above $23, eliminating his account's holdings.