Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a company that has had insider buying activity.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII-T)

On March 15, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased 1-million shares at a price of $14.60 per share, lifting the account's holdings to 31,789,732 shares.

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GC-T)

On March 12, David Desmarais, Executive Director – Business Integration, exercised his options and sold the corresponding share count (7,667) at an average price per share just below $36, eliminating his portfolio's position.

Last month, we reported that Bruce Barbour, Executive Director of racing operations, sold 4,000 shares at an average price per share above $35 on Feb. 7, leaving just two shares in his portfolio.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T)

On March 9, President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Mahon exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (150,000) at a price of $33.8138 per share, leaving 146,057 shares in his account.

On March 8, President and Chief Operating Officer of Europe Arshil Jamal exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (25,000) at a price of $34 per share, eliminating his portfolio's position.

Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)

On March 15, William Harrison, who sits on the board of directors, divested 5,000 shares at an average price per share above $73, reducing his account's holdings to 10,157 shares.