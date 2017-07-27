Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) says Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec has acquired all of the Class A common shares of Boralex held by Cascades Inc. representing 17.3 per cent of the outstanding shares for $287.5-million.

“As part of the transaction, the company and la Caisse have agreed to explore partnership opportunities with respect to investing in future projects developed by Boralex that are in line with its growth strategy,” the company said in a statement.

