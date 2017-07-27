Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) says Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec has acquired all of the Class A common shares of Boralex held by Cascades Inc. representing 17.3 per cent of the outstanding shares for $287.5-million.
“As part of the transaction, the company and la Caisse have agreed to explore partnership opportunities with respect to investing in future projects developed by Boralex that are in line with its growth strategy,” the company said in a statement.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- Sunopta Inc$9.85-0.05(-0.51%)
- Boralex Inc$22.28+0.97(+4.55%)
- Sunopta Inc$12.340.00(0.00%)
- Coeur Mining Inc$8.27-0.71(-7.91%)
- Western Energy Services Corp$1.49-0.03(-1.97%)
- Uni Select Inc$29.04+1.25(+4.50%)
- MEG Energy Corp$5.09+0.35(+7.38%)
- Canfor Pulp Products Inc$11.840.00(0.00%)
- Sherritt International Corp$0.86-0.04(-4.44%)
- Acadian Timber Corp$18.85-0.11(-0.58%)
- Detour Gold Corp$15.05+1.23(+8.90%)
- MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd$64.30-0.43(-0.66%)
- Updated July 27 10:18 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.