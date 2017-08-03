Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Home Capital Group (HCG-T) reported a net loss of $111.1-million or $1.73 per share in the second quarter, compared with net income of $66.3-million or 99 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of $1.34 per share.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- Home Capital Group Inc$13.770.00(0.00%)
- Transat AT Inc$7.750.00(0.00%)
- Canaccord Genuity Group Inc$6.480.00(0.00%)
- Ballard Power Systems Inc$3.580.00(0.00%)
- Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc$39.290.00(0.00%)
- CRH Medical Corp$4.600.00(0.00%)
- Surge Energy Inc$2.130.00(0.00%)
- Western Forest Products Inc$2.550.00(0.00%)
- Updated August 2 3:59 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.