Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Home Capital Group (HCG-T) reported a net loss of $111.1-million or $1.73 per share in the second quarter, compared with net income of $66.3-million or 99 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of $1.34 per share.

