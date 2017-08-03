Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The entry to the Home Capital Group's headquarters are seen in an office tower in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on April 26, 2017. (Chris Helgren/REUTERS)
The entry to the Home Capital Group's headquarters are seen in an office tower in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on April 26, 2017. (Chris Helgren/REUTERS)

Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Home Capital Group (HCG-T) reported a net loss of $111.1-million or $1.73 per share in the second quarter, compared with net income of $66.3-million or 99 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of $1.34 per share.

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

