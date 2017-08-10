Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) reported second quarter revenue of $470.5-million down 10 per cent from $525.4-million a year earlier.

Its net loss was $25.1-million or 19 cents versus income of $7.2-million or 2 cents a year earlier.

