Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (RUF.UN-X) reported same-property revenue of $15.6-million in the third quarter versus $15.3-million a year earlier.
Total net rental income was $12.4-million versus $10.7-million last year. Funds from operations came in at 6 cents, below expectations of 8 cents and compared to 8 cent last year.
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (NVU.UN-T) says it has bought a 1,250-unit portfolio from independent third-party vendors and affiliates of Starlight Group Property Holdings Inc. for $196.8-million.
Northview has also agreed to a sale, to an independent third-party vendor, of a 216-unit non-core asset located in Kitchener, Ont. for $37.7-million.
"These transactions represent continued progress to our 2017 strategic priorities supporting the strategic capital redeployment and non-core asset sales," stated CEO Todd Cook in a release.
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (PRV.UN-T) reported revenue of $7-million in the third quarter, which was in line with expectations and up from $6-million a year earlier. Net operating income was $4.3-million up from $3.5-million a year ago.
Funds from operations were $2.2-million or 3.5 cents per unit versus $569,000 or 1.6 cents a year ago.
