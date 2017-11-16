Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (RUF.UN-X) reported same-property revenue of $15.6-million in the third quarter versus $15.3-million a year earlier.

Total net rental income was $12.4-million versus $10.7-million last year. Funds from operations came in at 6 cents, below expectations of 8 cents and compared to 8 cent last year.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (NVU.UN-T) says it has bought a 1,250-unit portfolio from independent third-party vendors and affiliates of Starlight Group Property Holdings Inc. for $196.8-million.

Northview has also agreed to a sale, to an independent third-party vendor, of a 216-unit non-core asset located in Kitchener, Ont. for $37.7-million.

"These transactions represent continued progress to our 2017 strategic priorities supporting the strategic capital redeployment and non-core asset sales," stated CEO Todd Cook in a release.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (PRV.UN-T) reported revenue of $7-million in the third quarter, which was in line with expectations and up from $6-million a year earlier. Net operating income was $4.3-million up from $3.5-million a year ago.

Funds from operations were $2.2-million or 3.5 cents per unit versus $569,000 or 1.6 cents a year ago.

