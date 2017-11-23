Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $193-million up from $161.7-million for the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $199.9-million.

It said the higher revenues are due largely to the acquisition of L.B. Maple Treat Corporation and higher sugar selling values.

Net earnings were $4-milion or 4 cents per share versus $16.5-million or 16 cents a year ago.

Adjusted net earnings were $7.9-million or 8 cents versus $14.3-million or 15 cents a year earlier.

SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN-T) says overall same-store sales increased 3.8 per cent in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago.

Revenue from corporate restaurant operations increased 8.5 per cent to $99.8-million compared to $92-million same period a year earlier.

Net income was $4.7-million compared to a net loss of $15.6-million a year ago. Adjusted net earnings were $2.8- million compared to $500,000 a year earlier.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) says it has purchased two automotive dealership properties and a vehicle service compound facility in Edmonton for a total of $23.2-million.

"This portfolio of properties will be a strong addition to the REIT and this transaction provides important strategic benefits," said CEO Milton Lamb.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHS-CN) says it raised $12-million in a private placement offering of convertible secured debentures.

"This important financing deal will fund the aggressive expansion plan that we have in place that will see Liberty become one of the largest licensed producers in the State of Florida," said CEO George Scorsis.

