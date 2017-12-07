Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) announced a $75-million offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.
It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial and TD Securities Inc. for the offering.
The company said the net proceeds will be used to redeem outstanding convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Dec.31, 2018
.**
Tricon Capital Group (TCN-T) says Tricon American Homes (TAH) has launched the offering of a fixed-rate securitization transaction with a six-year term, its second securitization transaction of 2017.
"The transaction involves the issuance and sale of single-family rental pass-through certificates representing beneficial ownership interests in a loan secured by a portion of TAH's portfolio of single-family rental properties," the company stated.
**
Input Capital Corp. (INP-X) reported adjusted streaming sales of $13.7-million in the fourth quarter compared to $7.7-million a year earlier.
Its adjusted net loss was 7 cents per share, the same as last year.
**
MORE TO COME
