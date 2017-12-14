Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) says its board has approved a 67-per-cent increase in its annual dividend to 60 cents per share from 36 cents.The dividend will continue to be paid monthly.

"Over the course of the last couple of years we have had our fair share of challenges," stated CEO Murray Mullen in a release. "Business suffered as we adapted to the collapse in the oil and gas industry. Employees lost jobs, experienced reductions in their take-home pay and shareholders have lost value in their shares as well as a reduction in the dividend."

He said business fundamentals today are "strong, employment levels are back to pre-2015 levels, most employees are seeing a recovery in their total pay and we have delevered the balance sheet. In recognition of the turnaround in these fundamentals, the board has approved a very healthy increase in the annual dividend to our shareholders."

BSM Technologies Inc. (GPS-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue $15.7-million, an increase of 5 per cent compared to $15-million for the same quarter last year.

Its net loss was $1.2-million or 1.4 cents per share compared to net income of $9.1-mllion or 11.2 cents a year ago.

Analysts were looking for revenues of $16.6-million and a loss of 2 cents per share.

Wall Financial Corp. (WFC-T) reported revenue of $28.5-million in the third quarter compared to $42.8-million a year earlier.

Earnings came in at 14 cents per share compared to 21 cents a year earlier.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T) says its Whitla Wind project was selected by the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) as one of three successful proponents in the first round of its Renewable Electricity Program (REP).

"This was the first of the REP processes that the AESO will undertake to deliver new renewable electricity in support of the Government of Alberta's 30 per cent renewables target by 2030," the company stated.

