Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Optiva Inc. (former Redknee Solutions Inc.) (RKN-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $34.4-million compared to $37.2-million for the same period a year earlier. Its net loss was $64.5-million or 25 cents per share compared to a net loss of $6.4-million or 6 cents a year ago.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $29.7-million and a loss of 9 cents, according to S&P Capital IQ data.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) reported revenue of $296.1-million in the fourth quarter, which was above expectations of $282.8-million and up from $257.8-million a year earlier.

Earnings came in at 5 cents per share versus a loss of a penny a year earlier. Adjusted EPS was a profit of 8 cents, which was below expectations of 15 cents and compared to a profit of 10 cents a year earlier.

Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE-T; JE-N) reported sales of $912.2-million in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, which is down slightly from $918.5-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $970.3-million.

Profit was $208.4-million or $1.13 per share versus a profit of $188-million or 98 cents a year ago.

Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A-T; ADW.B-T) reported third-quarter sales of $103.6-million, which was above expectations of $102.4-million and up from $94-million a year earlier.

Net earnings were $14.4-million or 33 cents per Class A share versus $8.1-million or 20 cents a year ago.

Namaste Technologies Inc. (N-CN) says it intends to re-file its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended Nov. 30, to 'correct errors." It said the errors are for the three month periods ended Nov. 30, 2016 and Nov. 30, 2017. It said the corrections do not affect its Aug. 31, 2017 audited annual financial statements.

"For the three-month period ended Nov. 30, 2017, these errors will have no impact on revenue, gross margin or cash and will result in a reduction in net loss of Namaste for the three-month period ended Nov. 30, 2017," the company stated. "For the three-month period ended Nov. 30, 2016, these errors will impact gross margin and will also result in a reduction in net loss for the three-month period ended Nov. 30, 2016. There is no impact on revenue or cash."

