Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Home Capital Group (HCG-T) reported net income of $30.6-million in the fourth quarter, which was in line with expectations and a decrease of 39.6 per cent from $50.7-million from the same period last year.

"Net income in [the fourth quarter] includes the impact of reduced loan balances and lower securitization income, partially offset by lower non-interest expenses," the company said.

Earnings per share came in at 38 cents, a decrease of about 52 per cent from 79 cents a year earlier.

Revenue was $109.4-million, ahead of expectations of $102.5-million and down from $144.6-million a year ago.

Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $398.6-million up from $440.1-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $661.9-million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.



Its net loss was $214.7-million compared to $57.2-million a year earlier. The loss per share from continuing operations was 43 versus 64 cents a year earlier.

"Based on restrictions currently in place under the Canada Business Corporations Act and the company's credit facility agreement, as amended, the company believes that it will not be in a position to declare or pay dividends in 2018," it stated. "However, it will continue to assess its ability to declare and pay dividends on its outstanding preferred shares on a quarterly basis."

Ballard Power Systems (BDLP-Q; BLDP-T) says it has signed a technology solutions program with an unnamed customer to develop a next-generation air-cooled fuel cell stack. It says the multi-year program has an initial value to the company of about $4.2-million.

Ballard says the program is to "design and validate" a fuel cell stack for uses including material handling applications.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$152.8-million, which beat expectations of US$143.9-million and was down from US$163-million a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders was US$29.6-million compared to a loss of US$125.4-million a year earlier.

Adjusted net income was US$4.4-million or a penny per share versus US$30.7-million or 8 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company also said it has an agreement to sell its Minto Mine to Pembridge Resources plc for US$37.5-million in cash, plus working capital adjustments, and common shares representing 9.9-per-cent of the issued and outstanding shares of Pembridge upon completion of the transaction.

"The divestiture of Minto will allow us to focus our resources on opportunities that will have a more meaningful impact on the long-term growth of the company," said CEO Darren Pylot.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) reported fourth-quarter revenues of $825-million, which beat expectations of $799.9-million up from $654-million a year earlier.

Net income was $28-million or 45 cents per share compared to $23-million or 37 cents per share. Analysts were expecting earnings of 45 cents.

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR-X) reported third-quarter gross revenue of $16.3-million, which beat expectations of $15.6-million and up from $10.1-million a year earlier.

Its net loss was $685,000 or a penny per share versus a loss of $926,000 or three cents a year ago.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T) reported fourth-quarter net sales of $20-million down from $22.7-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $24.5-million in the most recent quarter.

Net income was $12.3-million or 74 cents per share versus $3.1-million or 18 cents a year earlier.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) reported revenue of $768.9-milllion in the fourth-quarter up from $583.1-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $717.8-million.

Net earnings were $45.3-million or 32 cents per share versus a loss of $22.8-million or 19 cents per share a year earlier.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) reported funds flow from operations of $97-million or 36 cents per share in the fourth quarter, versus $71.8-million or 27 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Net income to common shareholders was $24.8-million or 9 cents per share compared $11.1-million or 4 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 8 cents per share in the most recent quarter.

Revenue was $166.1-million, which beat expectations of $143.9-million and compared to $135.5-million a year earlier.

