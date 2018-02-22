Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) reported fourth-quarter sales of $452-million, up 45 per cent from the same quarter last year and slightly above expectations of $445.5-million. "The period-over-period revenue increase was due to both higher shipping volumes and higher average selling prices," the company said.

Net income was $16-million versus a loss of $83-million a year earlier. Adjusted net income was $49-million up from a loss of $47-million for the same quarter last year and beat expectations of $31-million.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW-T) reported revenue from continuing operations of $280.5-million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 144 per cent compared to the same period last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $308.8-million in the most recent quarter.

Net income was $17.2-million or 5 cents per share versus income of $56.9-million or 29 cents.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN-T) reported funds from operations for the fourth quarter of $47.2-million or 31 cents, up from $47.7-million and 31 cents for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted FFO came in at 26 cents, which was in line with expectations and compared to 25 cents last year.

Dream Global REIT (DRG.UN-T) reported funds from operations of $45.1-million or 26 cents per unit in the fourth quarter, compared to $25.5-million or 20 cents per unit for the same period last year. Adjusted FFO per unit was 24 cents, in line with expectations and compared to 18 cents last year.

Net rental income increased by 81 per cent to $58.8-million compared to a year earlier, "reflecting the trust's growth initiatives and strong leasing markets."

Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) says it's acquiring Moncton Flight College, the largest flight college in Canada, for about $35-million. It said the deal is subject to customary post-closing adjustments, "which can increase to $55-million if post-closing growth targets are met."

The company also increased its dividend by 4.3 per cent and reported fourth-quarter revenue of $263.9-million, up 19 per cent from a year earlier. That beat expectations of $246.5-million.

Net earnings were $16.9-million, up 22 per cent from $13.8-million last year. Net earnings per share were 55 cents, up 15 per cent, "which takes into account an 8-per-cent increase in the weighted average number of shares," the company said. Adjusted net earnings were $22.3-million, up 34 per cent from $16.6 million a year ago.

The company also increased its annual dividend from $2.10 to $2.19 per share, to be paid monthly.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T) increased its quarterly dividend by 3 per cent or 2 cents to 68 cents per share on an annual basis.

The company also reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.5-million or 5 cents per share versus net income of $8.8-million or 8 cents for the same period a year earlier.

Revenues totaled $108-million versus $73.3-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $110-million.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO-T) reported fourth-quarter revenues of $94.6-million up from $94.6-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of $89.3-million.

Its net loss was $7.6-million or 3 cents per share versus net income of $5.1-million or 2 cents a year ago.

Its adjusted loss was a penny per share versus a profit of 7 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted income of 9 cents per share.

Solium Capital Inc. (SUM-T) says it has acquired San Francisco-based Advanced-HR, which provides compensation data and planning software for private and venture-backed companies. The price wasn't disclosed in the release.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) says it has an agreement to buy the operating assets and facilities of American company DuBose Steel, which had revenues of $85-million during its last fiscal year.

"DuBose is a strategic fit which will allow us to further expand our United States footprint with a highly regarded and well-established steel service center with a veteran management team," stated

John Reid, president of Russel Metals.

The price of the transaction wasn't disclosed in the release.

NGEx Resources Inc. (NGQ-T) reported a net loss of $1.7-million or a penny per share in the fourth quarter versus a loss of $993,00 or nil per share a year earlier.

North American Palladium Ltd. (PDL-T) says its board has initiated a process to "explore, review and evaluate a broad range of potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value, including a potential sale of the company or a secondary sale of securities."

The company also reported fourth-quarter net income of $15.2-million, compared to a loss of $12.9-million for the same period in 2016.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $87.1-million compared to $46-million for the same period in 2016.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG-T) reported a net loss of $5-million or 6 cents per share in the fourth quarter compared to a net loss of $14.5-million or 20 cents per share in the same period in 2016.

Operating revenue increased by $17.7-million or 42 per cent to $59.3-million in the quarter, compared to $41.6-million in the same period of the prior year. Revenue was $66.5-million up from $45.1-million a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 12 cents per share and revenue of $60-million.

