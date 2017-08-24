Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T; HBM-N) says it has acquired about 10.8 million common shares of Mason Resources Corp. (MNR-T) – or about 14 per cent of the company.

It bought the shares for 26 cents each, for total consideration of about $2.8-million.

“The acquisition of the shares is being made for investment purposes,” the company stated.

